KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.25 ($86.18).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:KWS opened at €76.30 ($89.76) on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 52 week high of €80.90 ($95.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.