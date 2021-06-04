Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $270.85 Average PT from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

LH stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.35. The stock had a trading volume of 535,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

