Lambda (LAMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $67.49 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00078614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01020323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.77 or 0.10141156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,242,015 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

