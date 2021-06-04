Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $29.64. 279,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,715. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason A. Duva purchased 5,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

