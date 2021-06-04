Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.67.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$44.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.