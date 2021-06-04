LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LCNB by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $229.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

