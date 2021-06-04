Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $73,532.88 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $73,532.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,635,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,984,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

