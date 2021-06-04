Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.79. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

