Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after buying an additional 130,371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $94.76. 33,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

