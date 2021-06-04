Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 1,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,493,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.69.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

