Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,260,896.88 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

