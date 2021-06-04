LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock worth $10,165,342 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

