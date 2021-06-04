LHT (LHT) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $167,914.52 and approximately $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008462 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

