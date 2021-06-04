Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Lowered to $43.60

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $45.60 to $43.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Li Auto stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

