Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $198.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $193.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

LBRDK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

