Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 29th total of 391,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

LCUT opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

