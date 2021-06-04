LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $47,150.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,037,830,117 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,410,993 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

