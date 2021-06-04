LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $105,460.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00994291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.10420602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052824 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.