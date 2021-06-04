LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. LKQ reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 64.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after buying an additional 417,560 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 58.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.89. LKQ has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

