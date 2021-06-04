Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.83

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 213203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYG shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

