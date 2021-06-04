Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,644 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Trex worth $44,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

TREX stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

