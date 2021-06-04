Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $37.98 Million Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,725 shares of company stock worth $1,711,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV opened at $24.04 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

