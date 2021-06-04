Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $42.10 Million Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in South State by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in South State by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 306,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $3,352,027. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

