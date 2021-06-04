Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $46.71 Million Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 231.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $46,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

