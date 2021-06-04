Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $34.74 Million Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,725,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

