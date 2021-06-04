Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.44% of Stewart Information Services worth $47,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.