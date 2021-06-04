Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.01. 25,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.