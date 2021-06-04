Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.40. 53,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.79. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

