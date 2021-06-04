Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $258,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

