MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

