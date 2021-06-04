Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $255.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.38 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $901.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.87. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.