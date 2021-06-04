Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $255.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.38 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $901.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.87. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.