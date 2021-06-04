Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG opened at $30.92 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

