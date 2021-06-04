Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,050 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 0.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. 28,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

