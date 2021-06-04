Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 115 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,097. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

