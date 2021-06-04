Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.