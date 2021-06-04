MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $8.24 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $794,235.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

