Mark R. Bridwell Sells 6,166 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.05 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

