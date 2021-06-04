Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 76.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,226.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,196.24. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.