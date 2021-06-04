Martin Investment Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 2.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $461.69. 1,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,779. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

