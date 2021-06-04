Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 162,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Medtronic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,509. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

