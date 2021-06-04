Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 4,848 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

