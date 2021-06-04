Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 8,276 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $112.20 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

