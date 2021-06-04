Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 8,276 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CBOE opened at $112.20 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65.
Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.
In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX.
