Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $795,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 924,534 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

TXG stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

