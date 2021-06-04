Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

IVZ opened at $29.33 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.