Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $704,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX opened at $201.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

