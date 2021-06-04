Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

