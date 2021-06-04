Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

DOOR opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.