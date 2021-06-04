Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

MTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00. Materialise has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $466,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 708.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $331,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

