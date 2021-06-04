Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.