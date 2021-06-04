MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.11 Million

Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $205.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $205.66 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $65.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:MXL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 226,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,045. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,753 shares of company stock worth $5,905,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

